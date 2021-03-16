Markets
Mali's industrial gold production expected to drop 7.22% in 2021
BAMAKO: Industrial gold production in Mali is expected to fall 7.22% year-on-year to 60.52 tonnes 2021 compared to last year because of falling output at several mines, Mali's mines and petroleum ministry said on Monday.
It said total gold production is expected at 66.5 tonnes in 2020, including 6 tonnes from the artisanal, or small-scale mining sector.
Companies operating in Mali's mining sector include Barrick Gold, Resolute Mining, Anglogold Ashanti and B2Gold.
The anticipated drop in production is mostly driven by reduced volumes from the two largest gold mines, Barrick Gold's Somilo complex and B2GOLD's Fekola mine, said Mamadou Sidibé, an official at the mines ministry.
