ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM unveils Ramzan package worth Rs 7bn

  • The CM said a total of 313 Ramzan bazaars would be set up across the province where a 10-kg flour bag would be available at Rs 300.
APP 15 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chairing the cabinet committee meeting, announced the Ramzan Package worth Rs 7 billion for providing relief to the masses in the holy month of Ramadan.

Giving details, the CM said a total of 313 Ramzan bazaars would be set up across the province where a 10-kg flour bag would be available at Rs 300.

The Punjab government would provide around Rs 3.50 billion subsidy for this, he added. Meanwhile, the implementation of corona SOPs, including observance of social distancing will be fully ensured, he added.

Agriculture fair-price shops would also be established to provide fruits and vegetables at the rates of 2018. Similarly, gram flour, dates, dried chickpeas lentils (chana dal) and other items would also be available at the rates of the year 2018, he said.

Meanwhile, sugar would be provided at Rs 60 per kg and ghee, chicken and eggs would be sold at Rs 10 to 15 less than the market price.

The CM directed to provide maximum relief to the citizens, adding that the scope of Sahulat bazaars would be expanded.

He further directed to establish Sahulat Bazaar Authority to provide permanent relief to the consumers from artificial price-hike.

He directed to follow austerity measures while arranging Ramzan bazaars and saved money be utilized for providing relief to the masses.

The poor would be given economic relief at every cost, the CM assured and directed to start Ramzan bazaars from Shaaban 25. "I, provincial ministers and secretaries will also visit Ramzan bazaars" he announced.

Provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk, secretaries of industries, agriculture, food and livestock departments and others attended the meeting.

Usman Buzdar Ramzan Package

