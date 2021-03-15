ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai leads most of Gulf higher; Saudi index dips

  • Dubai's main share index closed 0.7% higher, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and Dubai Investments, the Gulf-based diversified investment group, both advancing 2.5% each.
  • Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.2%, hit by a 1.2% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.1% increase in Samba Financial Group.
Reuters Updated 15 Mar 2021

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates ended higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session following Dubai's plans to increase tourism capacity, while the Saudi index was hit by its banking shares.

Dubai's main share index closed 0.7% higher, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and Dubai Investments, the Gulf-based diversified investment group, both advancing 2.5% each.

The Dubai government on Saturday announced its plan to increase tourism and hotel capacity by 134% over the next 20 years, as part of a wider plan to make the emirate more competitive as Gulf countries brace for the post-oil era.

The Dubai-2040 plan forecasts a 400% increase in beach capacity and 168 square kilo meter of lands allocated to logistics and other businesses, a government statement said.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.4%, supported by a 0.8% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank .

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.2%, hit by a 1.2% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.1% increase in Samba Financial Group.

Economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis in the oil-rich Gulf region will be slow, weighing on the region's banking sector, S&P Global Ratings said.

Events like Dubai Expo this year and the World Cup in Qatar next year, as well as a rebounding oil market, will provide some support but growth will remain below historical levels, S&P said.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index retreated 0.6%, weighed down by a 4.9% slide in Fawry Banking

Meanwhile, Egypt's central bank is likely to leave its overnight interest rates on hold on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, as inflation remained below target and growth appeared to be picking up.

S&P Global Ratings Emaar Properties Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Dubai's main share index Dubai Investments

Dubai leads most of Gulf higher; Saudi index dips

COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards during field area visit

Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI

Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir

Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province

Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar

Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters