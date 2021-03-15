CM condemns hooliganism with SAPM Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the hooliganism with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill and termed it a tragic in every respect.

In a statement on Monday, he said, Shahbaz Gill was a respectable political worker while the opponents had proved that they were non-democratic.

Those trained in the non-democratic eras can indulge in such an uncivilized act because politics means tolerance, the chief minister said and added that it was very important to follow democratic norms and suavity in politics.

In fact, the opposition should pay attention to the ethical training of their workers, he asserted.