Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank aims for 2021 profit of over 400bn tenge

ALMATY: Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank aims to make a net profit of more than 400 billion tenge ($955 million) this year, up from last year's 352.7 billion tenge, the Central Asian nation's biggest lender said on Monday.

The bank targets total net loan book growth in the area of 16% and a net interest margin of 5.0%, it said in a presentation.

Halyk, eclipsed in terms of market capitalisation by Kaspi.kz, a fintech-focused rival which listed in London last year, said it aimed to boost its digital sales this year.

Referring to its Homebank mobile application, Halyk said it aimed to increase monthly active users to 4 million this year from 2.6 million last year.

The bank said it aimed to disburse more loans online, further develop products such as its cinema ticket selling platform and increase the share of non-interest revenue in total operating revenue to 31% this year from last year's 29.5%.