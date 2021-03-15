SC stays lower court proceedings in Nayab Umrani's sister murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday stayed a murder case proceedings in Jacobabad's trial court in Nayab Sikander Umrani's sister for two weeks.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued stay order while hearing a contempt of court case regarding Nayab Umrani's property.

Nayab Umrani had filed a petition in July 2018 wherein she alleged that her entire family was murdered in a series of attacks in 2015 in Sindh and Balochistan and on May 31, 2018 her elder sister Sanam Umrani who was a lawyer by profession and fighting her brothers’ murder case was also killed by the same people.

During the course of proceedings, Nayab Umrani said that she had been called to testify before Sessions

Judge Jacobabad tomorrow (Tuesday) while the court had asked to dismiss the case for non-attendance. Justice Bandial said that the court could order police protection.

Ms Umrani said that her sister and brother were lawyers while her sister was killed during police protection.

The court summoned all the records of the case.

Justice Bandial said the case would be fixed soon. He asked about the Advocate General Sindh.

The court granted time to Nayab to read the reports of three Deputy Commissioners regarding property.