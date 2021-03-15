ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX gains on firmer materials, upbeat economic data

  • The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8% as gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,731.9 an ounce.
  • Meanwhile, Canadian Real Estate Association said domestic home sales rose 6.6% in February from the previous month, setting a new all-time record.
Reuters Updated 15 Mar 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as material shares gained, tracking firmer bullion prices, and upbeat economic data bolstered optimism over an economic rebound.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8% as gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,731.9 an ounce.

Statistics Canada said the nation's factory sales rose 3.1% in January from December and added that domestic producer prices most likely rose by 2.5% in February from January, in a preliminary estimate.

Meanwhile, Canadian Real Estate Association said domestic home sales rose 6.6% in February from the previous month, setting a new all-time record.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 93.54 points, or 0.5%, at 18,944.86.

Adding to the upbeat mood were Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc, the largest percentage gainers on the TSX, up 7.4% and 44.6% respectively, after Roger agreed to buy its rival Shaw for about C$20 billion in cash and stock.

The financials sector gained 0.1%, while industrials rose 0.2%.

On the TSX, 153 issues advanced, while 63 issues declined in a 2.43-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 15.69 million shares traded.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc and Ballard Power Systems Inc fell the most on the TSX, down 2.3% and 2.1% respectively, after brokerage CIBC cut price targets on the renewable power-based stocks.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Battle North Gold Corporation, Shaw Communications Inc, and ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

The TSX posted 15 new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across Canadian issues, there were 109 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 41.29 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index Rogers Communications Inc

TSX gains on firmer materials, upbeat economic data

COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards during field area visit

Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI

Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir

Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province

Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar

Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters