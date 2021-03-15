ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Israeli telecom Bezeq hopes for payday from fibre optic network rollout

  • Bezeq began a full-scale fibre rollout this week but is a late entrant to the market where rivals such as mobile phone operators Cellcom and Partner Communications have already been deploying their own networks in recent years.
  • "There's a lot of extra revenue coming from broadband ... and we expect (fibre) to have a very positive effect on our numbers," Mizrahi told Reuters, citing customers upgrading and paying for installation.
Reuters Updated 15 Mar 2021

JERUSALEM: Bezeq Israel Telecom , the country's largest telecoms group, is expecting its long-awaited fibre optic network to boost financial results this year, chief executive David Mizrahi said on Monday.

Bezeq began a full-scale fibre rollout this week but is a late entrant to the market where rivals such as mobile phone operators Cellcom and Partner Communications have already been deploying their own networks in recent years.

The project was delayed by nearly a decade of squabbling with the country's regulator over how much of Israel needed to be covered by the network, but Bezeq said demands were eased after the appointment of a new communications minister last year and the project had become financially viable.

Mizrahi said Bezeq, where the fixed-line business performed well last year despite the pandemic, has connected 250,000 households to fibre. It plans to ramp up deployment to reach some 1 million households by year end, or 40% of Israel's population.

"There's a lot of extra revenue coming from broadband ... and we expect (fibre) to have a very positive effect on our numbers," Mizrahi told Reuters, citing customers upgrading and paying for installation.

Bezeq currently has 1 million internet customers using its traditional copper wire networks offering speeds of up to 200 megabits per second, compared with 500 Mbps for rival cable company HOT.

Partner, meanwhile, has attracted more than 150,000 fibre customers and Cellcom has more than 100,000, with speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second. These firms may also piggyback on Bezeq's network.

Bezeq, which plans to invest billions of shekels in fibre and offer speeds up to 2.5 Gbps, said its prices will be higher than its competitors and it would charge for installation, unlike Partner and Cellcom.

"It remains to be seen if Bezeq's premium prices and installation costs will face pushback given the cheaper competition, or if conversely the competition will take the opportunity to start charging higher prices," said Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner in a note.

Mizrahi said it could take time for customers not familiar with the benefits of fibre to be persuaded to upgrade.

"Most customers do well with 100 mega(bits). But over time, we will see more and more people" moving to fibre, he said.

Bezeq will report fourth-quarter earnings on March 25. It expects a net 2020 profit of 1.05 billion shekels, with a lack of roaming revenue weighing on mobile unit Pelephone.

Its shares are up 16% so far in 2021 after a 42% gain last year.

Bezeq Israel Telecom telecoms group fibre optic network Partner Communications mobile phone operators Cellcom

Israeli telecom Bezeq hopes for payday from fibre optic network rollout

COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards during field area visit

Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI

Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir

Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province

Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar

Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters