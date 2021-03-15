Pakistan
Long march not effective without resignation from assemblies: Fazal
15 Mar 2021
PESHAWAR: The chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that long march would not be much effective to achieve desired goals without resignation of opposition parties' parliamentarians from assemblies.
Speaking at press conference, he said that option of a resignation from assemblies was on the agenda of PDM meeting to be held on Tuesday.
He said that final strategy would be decided in the PDM meeting.
Fazalur Rehman said that duration of the long march would be more than a day.
