ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yields fall ahead of Fed meeting, auctions

  • The benchmark 10-year yield, which reached 1.642% on Friday, its highest level since February 2020, was last down 3 basis points at 1.6055%.
  • "What we expect is that there is not going to be any change at this point," said Kelly Ye, director of research at IndexIQ, a unit of New York Life Investment Management Holdings.
Reuters Updated 15 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: Longer-term US Treasury yields tumbled and the yield curve flattened on Monday as the market looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve meeting and the latest government debt auctions.

Yields rose sharply late last week, lifted by optimism over the US economy and increased debt supply expectations with the enactment of a $1.9 trillion pandemic-related federal fiscal stimulus plan.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which reached 1.642% on Friday, its highest level since February 2020, was last down 3 basis points at 1.6055%.

Federal Reserve policymakers are not likely to detour from monetary policy despite an expected forecast of rapid economic growth in 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus vaccine rollout and the massive stimulus heading to taxpayers and others.

"What we expect is that there is not going to be any change at this point," said Kelly Ye, director of research at IndexIQ, a unit of New York Life Investment Management Holdings.

She added that while the market is pricing in probably three rate hikes in 2023, Fed officials have been saying "they haven't seen any sustainable economic growth and reduction in the unemployment rate yet, so they're going to be very accommodative in the near future."

This week will also bring more supply with a $24 billion, 20-year bond auction on Tuesday and a $13 billion, 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities auction on Thursday.

Demand will be scrutinized after last week's selloff in US government bonds fueled worries about how high yields could rise without destabilizing the stock market.

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last unchanged at 0.151%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , flattened by 2.11 basis points to 145.28 basis points, its steepest level since 2015.

US Treasury yields US economy Treasury Inflation Federal Reserve policymakers New York Life Investment Management Holdings US government bonds

Yields fall ahead of Fed meeting, auctions

COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards during field area visit

Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI

Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir

Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province

Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar

Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters