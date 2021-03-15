IHC seeks NAB's comments on Khaqan Abbasi's petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition seeking amendment in charge sheet of LNG reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran heard the plea filed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The petitioner's lawyer Barrister Zafarullah pleaded before the court that the NAB had issued a 26 page charge sheet in the case in which the charges against his client were not clear.

He said that the charge sheet should be short and clearing mentioning the accusations against his client. He said that they were not even provided the complete copies of the reference under the law.

The petitioner said that they had already given an application to NAB court in that regard. The bench served notices to NAB and adjourned the case till next date.