Pakistan

ATC rejects bail of lawer; adjourns hearings till March 22

  • The lawyer of arrested lawyers said that Adovocate Zafar Khokar was not involved in speech against the Chief Justice.
APP 15 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday rejected the bail of a lawyer in the High Court and Sessions Court assault case and adjourned the hearing on the pleas of eight other lawyers.

Withdrawing the petition on behalf of lawyer Nazira Malik, it was stated that an investigation had been carried out and Naziran Malik was not involved in the incident.

The lawyer of arrested lawyers said that Adovocate Zafar Khokar was not involved in speech against the Chief Justice.

The counsel said an FIR was registered against our brothers, they were put in jails, on which the court said that it was true or false could not be decided at this time.

The court rejected the bail of accused lawyer Khalid Hussain Taj while adjourned the hearing till March 22.

Anti Terrorism Court

