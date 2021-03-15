World
Germany to halt AstraZeneca vaccinations
Updated 15 Mar 2021
BERLIN: Germany will stop administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday, making Germany the latest of several European countries to pause following reports of recipients being taken ill.
The ministry said the new guidelines implemented a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany's authority in charge of vaccines.
Comments