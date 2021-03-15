Business & Finance
Canada's Rogers to buy rival Shaw Communications in C$26bn deal
- Rogers said Shaw shareholders will receive C$40.50 per share, representing a premium of nearly 70% premium to Shaw's last close.
- As part of the deal, expected to close in the first half of 2022, the combined company will also invest C$2.5 billion in 5G networks over the next five years across Western Canada, Rogers said.
Updated 15 Mar 2021
Rogers Communications Inc agreed to acquire rival Shaw Communications Inc in a deal valued at about C$26 billion, the Canadian telecom operator said on Monday, in a move that would help ramp up its 5G networks against the backdrop of a consolidation in the broader telecoms industry.
Rogers said Shaw shareholders will receive C$40.50 per share, representing a premium of nearly 70% premium to Shaw's last close.
As part of the deal, expected to close in the first half of 2022, the combined company will also invest C$2.5 billion in 5G networks over the next five years across Western Canada, Rogers said.
PTI demands Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, says ECP failed to hold fair Senate polls
Canada's Rogers to buy rival Shaw Communications in C$26bn deal
COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards during field area visit
Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI
Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir
Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province
Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal
COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar
Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip
Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000
COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi
Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'
Read more stories
Comments