ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin falls back sharply after weekend record

  • Bitcoin's new high also came as ten-year US Treasury yields hit a 13-month high of 1.64% on Friday.
  • Since the start of 2020, correlations between bitcoin and copper, equities and, in particular, breakeven inflation have increased.
Reuters Updated 15 Mar 2021

TOKYO/LONDON: Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after US President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations.

Bitcoin's new high also came as ten-year US Treasury yields hit a 13-month high of 1.64% on Friday.

Because some investors tend to see bitcoin as an hedge against inflation, analysts believe the rise of bitcoin has been helped by the prospects of a steep economic recovery.

"Since the start of 2020, correlations between bitcoin and copper, equities and, in particular, breakeven inflation have increased", William De Vijlder, BNP Paribas chief economist, wrote in a note looking at the drivers behind the surge of the cryotocurrency.

Bitcoin has more than doubled in 2021, after quadrupling last year.

In early deals in London, the world's most popular cryptocurrency briefly went under $55,000 and at 1118 GMT was down 5.2% at $55,973.30.

10-year US yields also retreated back to 1.61% on Monday morning.

Bitcoin's new record on Saturday was delivered into thinner markets due to the weekend, with technical factors magnifying the move higher, according to Justin d'Anethan, sales manager at digital asset company Diginex in Hong Kong.

"The crypto market is derivatives heavy," he noted.

"A small move up triggered many liquidations throughout Saturday and Sunday, thus becoming a not-so-small move."

The rally may also have been dampened by a Reuters report that India would pursue a ban on digital assets, a rain cloud for bitcoin following high-profile endorsements this year from the likes of Tesla's Elon Musk, Twitter's Jack Dorsey, and investment giants Goldman Sachs and BlackRock.

Seth Melamed, the Tokyo-based chief operating officer of cryptocurrency exchange Liquid, said legislation of the sort India is proposing won't be an impediment to further gains for bitcoin.

"Because it's decentralised, government bans or acceptance is somewhat irrelevant," Melamed said. "Capital will find a way."

US Treasury yields bitcoin digital currency cryptocurreny digital asset

Bitcoin falls back sharply after weekend record

COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards during field area visit

Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI

Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir

Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province

Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar

Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters