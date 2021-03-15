ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia investigative paper Novaya Gazeta says targeted in 'chemical attack'

  • Novaya Gazeta, which was established in 1993, has suffered numerous attacks on its offices and journalists over the years.
AFP Updated 15 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: The prominent Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta said Monday that its offices in Moscow had been targeted with a "chemical attack".

"In the morning a chemical attack was carried out on the building where our editorial office is located," the independent media outlet's editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov said in a statement.

He added that law enforcement agencies are inspecting the "substance spilled in front of the entrance" and that the effects were so strong the pungent odour could be felt down the street.

Muratov did not explicitly state who he thought was behind the attack, but he noted that earlier Monday three NGOs had announced a legal case against Russian mercenary group Wagner over the torture and killing of a detainee in Syria "based on our articles".

Denis Korotkov, a Novaya Gazeta reporter, had written articles about Wagner, a murky group with Kremlin links that has been deployed in conflicts across Africa, the Middle East and Ukraine.

Novaya Gazeta, which was established in 1993, has suffered numerous attacks on its offices and journalists over the years.

In 2006 top journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who investigated President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin's tactics in Russia's restive republic of Chechnya, was gunned down in the entrance hall of her apartment block in Moscow.

More recently, in 2017, Novaya Gazeta columnist Yulia Latynina fled Russia after a series of attacks that included her car being set on fire and a chemical being sprayed through a window of her house.

Muratov noted Latynina's case in his statement Monday, saying that those attacks came in the wake of articles about Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been linked to Wagner.

In another incident in 2018, a funeral wreath and a severed goat's head were left outside the investigative newspaper's offices with a note reading: "To Novaya Gazeta's chief editor. Greetings to you and Korotkov!"

Russia Novaya Gazeta investigative paper chemical attack

Russia investigative paper Novaya Gazeta says targeted in 'chemical attack'

Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI

Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir

Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province

Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar

Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

PM inaugurates olive plantation campaign in Nowshera

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters