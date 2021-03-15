ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US consulate in Hong Kong closes as coronavirus hits wealthy districts

  • Hong Kong has managed to keep infections low thanks to some of the strictest quarantine measures in the world.
AFP 15 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: The United States temporarily closed its consulate in Hong Kong on Monday after two staff tested positive for the coronavirus during a new outbreak that has rippled through the city's well-heeled "expat" community.

The two cases emerged during an "ambush lockdown" -- a tactic used by Hong Kong authorities to descend overnight on apartment blocks where they suspect there may be cases and test everyone inside.

"We have closed the Consulate General to perform a deep disinfection and cleaning while contact tracing is conducted," the consulate said in a statement after it was informed of the cases on Monday.

Hong Kong has managed to keep infections low thanks to some of the strictest quarantine measures in the world.

It has recorded some 11,000 infections and 200 deaths since the pandemic began.

In recent days, a new cluster that was first traced to an upmarket gym has swept through wealthier districts favoured by the white-collar immigrants who staff the city's finance industries and consulates.

The gym infection has ballooned to more than 100 confirmed infections while some 750 people deemed "close contacts" have been sent to mandatory government-run quarantine camps.

The US consulate infections were first reported by Dot Dot News, an online news outlet operated by the largest pro-Beijing state media group in Hong Kong.

Their report claimed the two consulate staff invoked diplomatic immunity and refused to be quarantined.

That prompted a call from Hong Kong's largest pro-Beijing political party to protest outside the consulate, but the gathering was moved to a different district and only a handful showed up.

Hong Kong health authorities said the pair were being placed on a hospital isolation ward.

And the US consulate said staff "have abided by all Hong Kong government requirements for the arrival, testing, and quarantine of all diplomatic personnel and their family members."

In a separate statement, the consulate said it was aware that some US citizens in Hong Kong had concerns about the city's mandatory quarantine and hospitalisation procedures "particularly in regard to the possible separation of children from their parents".

Hong Kong places people deemed to be close contacts with a coronavirus patient in camps for two weeks, including some children and babies.

Youngsters have previously been sent to the facilities, but scrutiny and opposition have become more vocal since the current wave hit wealthy international schools and neighbourhoods.

Coronavirus hong kong Belarus Consulate

US consulate in Hong Kong closes as coronavirus hits wealthy districts

Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI

Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir

Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province

Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar

Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

PM inaugurates olive plantation campaign in Nowshera

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters