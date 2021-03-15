ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Taiwan central bank seen holding fire again with economy strong

Reuters 15 Mar 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan's central bank is expected to keep its policy rate steady at a record low this week as the economy continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, supported by strong export growth, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The central bank is seen leaving the benchmark discount rate unchanged at 1.125% on Thursday at its quarterly meeting, all 12 economists in the poll said, after holding fire at its past three meetings. It last cut the rate in March of 2020.

Taiwan's export-reliant economy has been supported by global demand for tech products from an increasing number of people working from home during the pandemic. That trend is expected to continue and help underpin a rapid economic recovery this year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand 4.64% this year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said last month, its fastest since 2014.

"This year's growth rate should be significantly better than last year," said Tony Phoo, Standard Chartered's senior Taipei-based economist, adding there was currently no need for the central bank to make any adjustment to rates.

While Taiwan's tech firms were doing well, that is not the case for some other industries, he added.

"As for when is the best time to adjust interest rates, that won't need examining until next year."

Taiwan has the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention work, and currently has only 29 active cases being treated in hospital.

Life has continued almost as normal, though Taiwan's borders remain largely closed to most foreign visitors.

The central bank will also give its own revised forecast for economic growth this year on Thursday, having predicted a 3.68% expansion at its last quarterly meeting in December, with exports expanding strongly.

Governor Yang Chin-long said last week he foresaw a sharp "v-shaped" recovery this year.

Taiwan's manufacturers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , the world's largest contract chip maker, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants such as Apple Inc.

