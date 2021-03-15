ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
Pakistan

Bail cancellation petition: LHC issues notice to Maryam Nawaz, seeks reply on April 7

  • NAB Prosecutor told the court that the PML-N vice president is issuing statements against state institutions and is not cooperating with NAB in investigation
  • The LHC heard a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau seeking cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail
Fahad Zulfikar 15 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The Lahore High Court has issued notice to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz in bail cancellation case and sought reply on April 7, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the LHC heard a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and the Interior Ministry were made parties in the petition.

While giving arguments, NAB Prosecutor Faisal Bukhari told the court that the PML-N vice president is on bail in money laundering charges and is issuing statements against state institutions. He stated that Maryam is not cooperating with NAB in investigations and is not providing relevant documents required by the bureau for probe.

Earlier, levelling allegations against the government Maryam Nawaz said that she is not afraid of detention and threats. "I have been sent to jail two times before and not afraid to go prison the third time," she said.

She added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is in panic owing to due to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s increasing popularity.

The government is using NAB and other institutions against the opposition leaders and to quash their voices but the people will not let this happen, she said. Maryam also said that the concerned authorities are ready to arrest the opposition leaders whenever they talk about the long march.

National Accountability Bureau Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz money laundering charges hearing on petition bail cancellation case reply sought statements against govt

