Business & Finance
Turkish budget surplus 23.17bn lira in Feb
15 Mar 2021
ISTANBUL: The Turkish government budget recorded a surplus of 23.17 billion lira ($3 billion) in February, data from the Finance Ministry showed on Monday.
The primary balance, which excludes interest payments, showed a surplus of 35.93 billion lira in February, the data showed.
