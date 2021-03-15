ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rise, Danone jumps after CEO ouster

  • Roche rose 1% after it said it would buy GenMark Diagnostics, a US-based maker of molecular diagnostic tests, in a $1.8 billion deal.
Reuters 15 Mar 2021

European stocks rose on Monday on gains in French food company Danone and Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding, with optimism about a strong economic rebound calming concerns about quickening inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% in early trading, inching closer a record peak set last year, with travel and leisure, automakers and food & beverage sectors among the top gainers.

Danone jumped 4.9% after the company's board ousted Emmanuel Faber as its chairman and chief executive due to growing pressure from shareholders.

Roche rose 1% after it said it would buy GenMark Diagnostics, a US-based maker of molecular diagnostic tests, in a $1.8 billion deal.

Sentiment was also boosted by a surge in China's factory and retail sector activity in the first two months of the year, beating expectations, as the economy consolidated its brisk recovery from the coronavirus paralysis of early 2020. Milan-listed shares of carmaker Stellantis gained 3.9% after Deutsche Bank started coverage with "buy" rating.

European shares pan European STOXX 600 index GenMark Diagnostics Danone Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding

European shares rise, Danone jumps after CEO ouster

Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI

Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir

Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province

Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar

Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

PM inaugurates olive plantation campaign in Nowshera

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters