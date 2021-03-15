World
Football: CAF Champions League leading scorers
- Erasmus, Shalulile (both Mamelodi Sundowns/RSA).
15 Mar 2021
JOHANNESBURG: CAF Champions League leading scorers ahead of matchday 4:
5: Chaouat (CS Sfaxien/TUN), Malik (Al Merrikh/SUD), Sayoud (CR Belouizdad/ALG) 4: El Kaabi (Wydad Casablanca/MAR)
3: Erasmus, Shalulile (both Mamelodi Sundowns/RSA), Ben Romdhane (Esperance/TUN), Coulibaly (Stade Malien/MLI), Frioui (Mouloudia Alger/ALG), Lilepo (V Club/COD), Mbaoma (Enyimba/NGR), Ulimwengu (TP Mazembe/COD)
