Markets
China's market regulator to launch new rules on online deals
- The State Administration of Market Regulation said it would roll out administrative guidance around the Single's Day.
15 Mar 2021
BEIJING: China's market regulator will launch new rules this year to clarify the responsibilities of companies involved in online transactions, the state-owned Xinhua News Agency said on Monday.
The State Administration of Market Regulation said it would roll out administrative guidance around the Single's Day, the annual online shopping spree created by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.
