ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Africa's Absa holds off on dividend, reports 58% profit drop

  • This was driven by a 163% increase in credit impairments, which hit 20.6 billion rand.
Reuters 15 Mar 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South African lender Absa said on Monday it would not declare a full-year dividend after profit fell 58%, falling behind two key rivals who managed to restore shareholder payouts in recent weeks.

After the central bank cautiously relaxed guidance advising lenders against dividends just weeks before results season, investors had been widely expecting a restoration of dividends from some lenders but were less certain about others, including Absa, whose capital position is not as strong as some peers.

"Given the group's focus on preserving capital, it did not declare an ordinary dividend for the period," Absa said, adding however it had delivered "respectable" progress against a turnaround strategy adopted in 2018 and this had good traction in some parts of the business.

Pre-provision profits, a key metric being watched by investors who want to get a sense of banks' underlying performance without the impact of hefty COVID-19 bad debt costs, rose 7%.

As well as a spike in credit impairments, South African lenders have struggled with slowing fee and loan growth and interest rate cuts.

Like others, Absa has set its sights on the rest of the continent for growth. But continental operations did not bolster earnings as they did for peers like Standard Bank. South African earnings fell 50%, compared to 54% at its African operations.

Overall it reported a 58% decline in headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - to 730.9 cents in the year to Dec. 31, around the middle of its forecast range and compared to 1750.1 cents a year earlier.

This was driven by a 163% increase in credit impairments, which hit 20.6 billion rand.

The bank also said that, following a review of its strategy sparked by the pandemic, beyond 2021 it would place more emphasis on digital distribution, investing in a new technology architecture, and on building a diverse market footprint.

COVID19 central bank South African lender Absa Pre provision profits

South Africa's Absa holds off on dividend, reports 58% profit drop

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

PM inaugurates olive plantation campaign in Nowshera

Three Islamabad subsectors sealed as COVID-19 cases surge

World awaits China Covid origins report

Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab

New power subsidy plan on the cards

Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

All trade activities resuming: Shibli

Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters