ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Gold sheds gains on hopes of swift recovery after China data

  • Investors are now awaiting the US Federal Reserve meeting this week for direction on monetary policy.
Reuters 15 Mar 2021

Gold prices erased early gains on Monday as hopes of a faster economic recovery got a boost from better-than-expected Chinese industrial output data, while a surge in US Treasury yields kept bullion under pressure.

Spot gold was steady at $1,726.54 per ounce by 0401 GMT, after rising as much as 0.4% earlier in the session. US gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,724.70.

"There's the general dynamic where yields are keeping the trend for gold to the downside," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda, adding the gold market is technically bearish.

"(Gold) bounced off really oversold levels, so we got some people just trying to buy the dip a little bit and take advantage of that.

But, the short-term fluctuations tend to be aligned with the US dollar. No one knows where the US dollar is really heading at this point in time."

The US dollar held firm, supported by a spike in benchmark Treasury yields to more than one-year highs on continued US economic optimism after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was signed into law last week.

Encouraging growth data has also dampened the appeal of the safe-haven metal. Data earlier showed China's industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations.

Gold prices fell to a nine-month low of $1,676.10 last week, pressured by accelerating bond yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors are now awaiting the US Federal Reserve meeting this week for direction on monetary policy.

"FOMC meeting this week will be a key driver for the gold market.

A strong show of dovish intent by (Fed Chair) Powell and team could send Treasury yields lower and lift gold prices higher," Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank wrote in a note.

In other metals, silver rose 0.4% to $26.02 an ounce. Palladium fell 0.5% to $2,358.68 and platinum was up 0.2% at $1,207.

