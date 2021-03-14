ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Despite surge in coronavirus cases, political orphans trying to create instability: Shibli

  • He said that the PTI government followed the policy of protecting lives and livelihood so that daily wage employees were saved from starvation.
APP 14 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that at a time when coronavirus cases had registered an upsurge, some political orphans were trying to create instability in the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here, he said that in the first phase of agitation the opposition claimed that they would hold a long march, tender resignations from the assemblies but nothing happened and the entire protest movement fizzled out as the people rejected them.

He said that the PDM leadership was also frustrated over the vote of confidence of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and suffered more humiliation in the Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman elections.

The minister said that they were trying to create unrest in the country as they see their political death in stability and economic development in the country.

He said that during the first phase of coronavirus, the Pakistan government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted a strategy which proved very effective and successful and was appreciated by the entire world.

He said that the PTI government followed the policy of protecting lives and livelihood so that daily wage employees were saved from starvation. He said despite the coronavirus, the economy had been stabilized and all economic indicators were positive.

He said that in the first phase of vaccination frontline workers and citizens over 65 were being vaccinated and in the Punjab, the process was going on in an organized method and the other provinces should follow that method.

He said that the government was receiving messages of congratulations from the people for the well organized vaccination campaign in the province.

The minister said that it was difficult to wear a face mask every time while coming out but it was necessary for public safety and precautionary measures as directed by the concerned authorities should be adopted by all and sundry.

Replying to questions from reporters, Senator Shibli Faraz said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement had fallen apart while the last nail in their coffin was the election of chairman and deputy chairman Senate.

The minister asserted that the PML-N stabbed in the back of the PPP whereas the PPP stabbed in the back of JUI-Fazal and this was reflected in the results.

He said that they thought that the win of one seat in the Federal Capital had revived them, but it turned out to be an isolated event. He said that the PPP had a different approach while Maulana Fazl wanted resignations and PML-N found differences internally on its future course of action.

To a question, he said that though he was not much hopeful, the PDM should review its planned long march in the country’s interest and in view of the risks involved in the backdrop of the third wave of the coronavirus. "Whatever identity of the PDM is left will be erased, if they go for their planned programme," Shibli Faraz opined.

About the marked difference of prices of flour, oil, sugar and other items of daily use in 2018 and in 2021, the minister said that there were diverse reasons of the same and added that these were the results of the lopsided policies of the past regimes when only big projects like those of roads and bridges were materialized for kickbacks and the state institutions continued to face decay.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said , attached topmost importance to provision of relief to masses and prices of some items had come down also. He stated that climate change, low wheat production were among the reasons for inflationary trends.

The minister pointed out that in the past no reforms were done in the FBR, SECP and the Competition Commission of Pakistan like institutions, the results were obvious. He said that the PTI government was taking forward its agenda of reforms in all these bodies.

He blamed the PML-N government for also artificially keeping the exchange rate of dollar versus rupee which badly damaged the local industrial sector.

Vital sectors like health and education, science and technology and human resource development, he continued, were totally ignored but the incumbent government was paying due attention to them. He said they left such a legacy, wherein only imports were improved and the state institutions overlooked and marginalized.

Shibli argued that PML-N’s Miftah Ismail had conceded on the floor of the National Assembly towards the end of their government that the state of the economy was not good and they would have to go to the IMF. “Now, they claim, that the economy was in good shape, why he had predicted approaching the IMF for a package,” he asked. Likewise, he added the economic growth was projected artificially.

On its part, the government was taking various measures, including empowerment of the SBP so that it could effectively control inflation. The issues were complex and the government was moving forward accordingly to tackle them, Shibli said.

He emphasized that the economic indicators were very positive and the economy was stable again despite the corona factor and this was because of the Prime Minister and his government’s best strategy of saving lives as well as keeping the wheel of economy moving, ensuring livelihood and providing cash relief to those who deserved it. He noted this strategy was appreciated at the international level.

To another question, he said that Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and his ministry were trying their best to come up with such an approach to ensure the academic loss to students should be minimized with the corona cases again increasing rapidly.

Shibli Faraz coronavirus cases

Despite surge in coronavirus cases, political orphans trying to create instability: Shibli

New EU Covid-19 vaccine setback as AstraZeneca announces shortfall

Spike in COVID cases: Smart lockdown imposed in 20 areas of Gujranwala

Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks: S&P

PM Imran to inaugurate first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on March 17

US urges end of 'persecution' after Russia opposition arrests: Blinken

Rise in COVID infections: National Assembly secretariat closed till March 16

'Markets be damned!': Fed standing firm on inflation fears

Pakistan reports 32 deaths in 24 hours amid COVID-19 surge

Timeline: Ten years of war in Syria

Alvi sees steady improvement in economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters