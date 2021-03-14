ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Mar 14, 2021
Pakistan

PM to inaugurate first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on Wednesday

  • The Prime Minister will also launch the first of its kind Advisory Portal of the National Security Division.
PPI 14 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Security Division (NSD) will hold first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on Wednesday.

According to the NSD, the two-day conference is aimed at unveiling Pakistan's new strategic direction based on a comprehensive security framework in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world.

It has been organized by the NSD in collaboration with its Advisory Board comprising five leading think tanks of the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the conference while Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be the guest of honour on the second day.

At the event, the Prime Minister will also launch the first of its kind Advisory Portal of the National Security Division.

The security conference is a strategic forum envisioned as Pakistan's leading intellectual platform, parallel to existing renowned fora like the Munich Security Conference held every year in Germany and the US Aspen Dialogue on the national security among others.

