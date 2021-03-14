Sports
Noel leads after slalom first run in Kranjska Gora
14 Mar 2021
KRANJSKA GORA: France's Clement Noel took the first run honours in Sunday's slalom at Kranjska Gora with World Cup overall leader Alexis Pinturault placed fourth.
With heavy snow showers and a light mist enveloping the Slovenian Alpine resort Noel topped the times by .49sec from Henrik Kristoffersen with Ramon Zenhausern third at .56s.
Pinturault came next, two hundredths of a second back and in a solid position to pick up some valuable points in the race for the big crystal globe in the absence of his main rival Marco Odermatt.
Odermatt won Saturday's giant slalom to move to within 31 points of the French skier in the overall standings ahead of next week's finals.
The second run is scheduled for 1130 GMT.
