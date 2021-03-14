ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France to evacuate around 100 Covid patients from Paris

  • Of the nearly 4,100 Covid patients currently in intensive care nationwide, around 1,100 are in Paris-area hospitals.
AFP 14 Mar 2021

PARIS: France's government said Sunday it plans to evacuate around 100 Covid-19 patients from intensive care units in the Paris region this week as hospitals struggle to keep up with a surge in cases.

With the transfers, officials hope to avoid a new lockdown for the roughly 12 million people in and around the capital as they race to step up a vaccination drive that got off to a slow start.

"By the end of this week, probably around 100 patients will have been evacuated from the Ile-de-France region" encompassing Paris, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said at Orly airport, where two patients -- aged 33 and 70 -- were airlifted to the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

Later this week, two specially equipped trains will transfer "several dozens of patients to regions that today are under less strain" from the pandemic, Attal added.

Asked if Paris would avoid a new lockdown, Attal said "we are doing everything we can to not have to take more difficult, more restrictive measures."

However, "we will always take whatever decisions are necessary."

The government has already ordered weekend shutdowns for the northern Pas-de-Calais region -- where transfers of Covid patients to less crowded hospitals began earlier this month -- and in the Mediterranean region surrounding Nice.

Of the nearly 4,100 Covid patients currently in intensive care nationwide, around 1,100 are in Paris-area hospitals.

A 6 pm curfew remains in place across France and restaurants, cafes, cinemas, theatres and large shopping centres have been shut, but the average daily number of new Covid cases has continued to climb steadily in recent weeks.

On Saturday, France's public health agency reported nearly 30,000 new cases over the previous 24 hours and 174 fatalities, bringing France's total death toll to 90,315.

Coronavirus lockdown france COVID 19 COVID patients

France to evacuate around 100 Covid patients from Paris

New EU Covid-19 vaccine setback as AstraZeneca announces shortfall

Spike in COVID cases: Smart lockdown imposed in 20 areas of Gujranwala

Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks: S&P

PM Imran to inaugurate first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on March 17

US urges end of 'persecution' after Russia opposition arrests: Blinken

Rise in COVID infections: National Assembly secretariat closed till March 16

'Markets be damned!': Fed standing firm on inflation fears

Pakistan reports 32 deaths in 24 hours amid COVID-19 surge

Timeline: Ten years of war in Syria

Alvi sees steady improvement in economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters