Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,649,334 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 119,451,380 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, 9,614 new deaths and 450,242 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,997, followed by the United States with 1,891 and Mexico with 639.

The US is the worst-affected country with 534,315 deaths from 29,400,898 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 277,102 deaths from 11,439,558 cases, Mexico with 194,490 deaths from 2,163,875 cases, India with 158,607 deaths from 11,359,048 cases, and the United Kingdom with 125,464 deaths from 4,253,820 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is the Czech Republic with 217 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 193, Slovenia 189, the United Kingdom 185 and Montenegro 179.

Europe overall has 895,280 deaths from 39,812,003 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 718,102 deaths from 22,732,621 infections, and the US and Canada 556,739 deaths from 30,306,379 cases.

Asia has reported 262,653 deaths from 16,616,538 cases, the Middle East 108,004 deaths from 5,918,435 cases, Africa 107,598 deaths from 4,032,312 cases, and Oceania 958 deaths from 33,094 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.