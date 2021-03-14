OGRA recommends increase in price of petrol, diesel

(Karachi) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division suggesting an increase in the price of petroleum products, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, keeping in view the levy recommended by OGRA it is expected that price of petrol can be increased by Rs5.50 per litre while the price of diesel can be hiked by Rs6.

However, the final decision on increase in prices will be taken by the prime minister.

Earlier, the prices of petroleum products remained unchanged in March. The OGRA summary showed that an increase of Rs6.22 was recommended for petrol, of Rs6.82 for High Speed Diesel, of Rs6.37 for Kerosene and of Rs5.78 for Light Diesel Oil.