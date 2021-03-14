Pakistan
OGRA recommends increase in price of petrol, diesel
- Keeping in view the levy recommended by OGRA it is expected that price of petrol can be increased by Rs5.50 per litre while the price of diesel can be hiked by Rs6
- The final decision on increase in prices will be taken by the prime minister
14 Mar 2021
(Karachi) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division suggesting an increase in the price of petroleum products, local media reported on Sunday.
As per details, keeping in view the levy recommended by OGRA it is expected that price of petrol can be increased by Rs5.50 per litre while the price of diesel can be hiked by Rs6.
However, the final decision on increase in prices will be taken by the prime minister.
Earlier, the prices of petroleum products remained unchanged in March. The OGRA summary showed that an increase of Rs6.22 was recommended for petrol, of Rs6.82 for High Speed Diesel, of Rs6.37 for Kerosene and of Rs5.78 for Light Diesel Oil.
PTI govt's policies on environment being recognised globally: PM
OGRA recommends increase in price of petrol, diesel
New EU Covid-19 vaccine setback as AstraZeneca announces shortfall
Spike in COVID cases: Smart lockdown imposed in 20 areas of Gujranwala
Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks: S&P
PM Imran to inaugurate first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on March 17
US urges end of 'persecution' after Russia opposition arrests: Blinken
Rise in COVID infections: National Assembly secretariat closed till March 16
'Markets be damned!': Fed standing firm on inflation fears
Pakistan reports 32 deaths in 24 hours amid COVID-19 surge
Timeline: Ten years of war in Syria
Alvi sees steady improvement in economy
Read more stories
Comments