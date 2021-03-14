Abu Dhabi-owned Mumbai City win first Indian Super League title

NEW DELHI: Mumbai City have clinched their maiden Indian Super League title just over a year after being taken over by the owners of English Premier League giants Manchester City.

India midfielder Bipin Singh scored a 90th-minute winner to edge out three-time winners ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final played behind closed doors in Goa on Saturday.

The Sergio Lobera-coached Mumbai, who had already qualified for the AFC Champions League by finishing top of the regular-season standings, became just the second team to complete the double by going on to win the four-team finals. Bengaluru FC first achieved the feat in 2019.

The Abu Dhabi-controlled City Football Group took a majority stake of the Indian club in November 2019 to add to their stable of seven other clubs, including Manchester City, who have won the Premier League four times since they were bought by the company in 2008.

City Football Group's majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi United Group, the investment company owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member the Abu Dhabi royal family.

Ranbir Kapoor, a Bollywood actor, and Bimal Parekh, a fund manager for Bollywood stars, also own a 35 per cent stake in Mumbai, who joined the Indian Super League when it began in 2014.

All 11 Indian Super League teams were confined to separate biosecure 'bubbles' for the seventh edition of the tournament played across three venues in Goa because of the coronavirus pandemic.