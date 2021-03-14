ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New EU Covid-19 vaccine setback as AstraZeneca announces shortfall

  • The supply issues added to the firm's troubles, with some countries including Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspending use of its shot over concerns over side effects such as blood clots.
AFP 14 Mar 2021

LONDON: The European Union was faced with another setback in its coronavirus vaccination programme after AstraZeneca announced a shortfall, as countries across the world tried to step up their Covid-19 immunisation drives.

The pharmaceutical company's image had already taken a hit with several countries suspending the rollout of its vaccine over blood clot fears, though the World Health Organization said there was no reason to stop using it in the fight against the pandemic.

Mass vaccinations are considered critical to ending the pandemic, which has claimed more than 2.6 million lives globally, and the AstraZeneca announcement was another blow for EU leaders, who have already faced criticism for the stumbling start to the jab drive on the hard-hit continent.

"AstraZeneca is disappointed to announce a shortfall in planned Covid-19 vaccine shipments to the European Union... despite working tirelessly to accelerate supply," the firm said Saturday.

It had previously warned of shortfalls from its European supply chain due to lower-than-expected production output, and was hoping to compensate by sourcing shots from its global network.

"Unfortunately, export restrictions will reduce deliveries in the first quarter, and are likely to affect deliveries in the second quarter," the company said.

AstraZeneca's shot is among the cheapest available, and forms a bulk of deliveries to poorer nations under the WHO-backed Covax initiative, which aims to ensure the equitable global distribution of vaccines.

The supply issues added to the firm's troubles, with some countries including Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspending use of its shot over concerns over side effects such as blood clots.

The WHO, which said its vaccines advisory committee was examining the safety data, stressed that no causal link has been established between the clots and the jab. AstraZeneca has also insisted that the shot is safe.

World Health Organization AstraZeneca COVAX coronavirus vaccination

New EU Covid-19 vaccine setback as AstraZeneca announces shortfall

Spike in COVID cases: Smart lockdown imposed in 20 areas of Gujranwala

Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks: S&P

PM Imran to inaugurate first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on March 17

US urges end of 'persecution' after Russia opposition arrests: Blinken

Rise in COVID infections: National Assembly secretariat closed till March 16

'Markets be damned!': Fed standing firm on inflation fears

Pakistan reports 32 deaths in 24 hours amid COVID-19 surge

Timeline: Ten years of war in Syria

Alvi sees steady improvement in economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters