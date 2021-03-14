ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rise in COVID infections: National Assembly secretariat closed till March 16

  • During the closure period, IR department and R&D branch will remain operational, while the minimum number of employees will join the offices from March 17
  • The employees have been directed to strictly follow corona SOPs designed to counter the spread of the deadly virus
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Mar 2021

(Karachi) In wake of rising COVID-9 infections, the National Assembly (NA) secretariat has been closed till March 16, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, all the offices of NA secretariat will remain closed till March 16. The authorities have been directed to carry out anti-germs spray to contain virus spread.

During the closure period, IR department and R&D branch will remain operational, while the minimum number of employees will join the offices from March 17.

The staff of the NA Secretariat has been directed to ensure their availability on the phone. Wearing masks in the secretariat has been declared mandatory while shaking hands, hugging is prohibited amid coronavirus fears.

The employees have been directed to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to counter the spread of the deadly virus.

Earlier today, at least 32 people died in Pakistan due to the novel coronavirus amid sharp rise in infections.

Fresh fatalities raised the death toll to 13,508. Another 2,664 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 605,200, while some 570,571patients have so far recovered.

In addition, 40,564 tests were conducted across the country during this period while 9,485,702 samples have been tested thus far. At least 1,805 people admitted in different hospitals are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said that the government might impose another lockdown in parts of the country if there is a continued increase in coronavirus cases.

He expressed concern over rising coronavirus cases, saying the third wave of coronavirus has started in Pakistan and lockdown can be imposed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to curb the spread of coronavirus.

SOPs closure coronavirus pandemic rising infections National Assembly secretariat precautionary measures IR department and R&D branch containing spread of virus

Rise in COVID infections: National Assembly secretariat closed till March 16

Spike in COVID cases: Smart lockdown imposed in 20 areas of Gujranwala

Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks: S&P

PM Imran to inaugurate first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on March 17

US urges end of 'persecution' after Russia opposition arrests: Blinken

'Markets be damned!': Fed standing firm on inflation fears

Pakistan reports 32 deaths in 24 hours amid COVID-19 surge

Timeline: Ten years of war in Syria

Alvi sees steady improvement in economy

Amendment to PPC Act: Power theft to be made more stringent cognizable offence

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters