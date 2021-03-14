Rise in COVID infections: National Assembly secretariat closed till March 16

(Karachi) In wake of rising COVID-9 infections, the National Assembly (NA) secretariat has been closed till March 16, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, all the offices of NA secretariat will remain closed till March 16. The authorities have been directed to carry out anti-germs spray to contain virus spread.

During the closure period, IR department and R&D branch will remain operational, while the minimum number of employees will join the offices from March 17.

The staff of the NA Secretariat has been directed to ensure their availability on the phone. Wearing masks in the secretariat has been declared mandatory while shaking hands, hugging is prohibited amid coronavirus fears.

The employees have been directed to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to counter the spread of the deadly virus.

Earlier today, at least 32 people died in Pakistan due to the novel coronavirus amid sharp rise in infections.

Fresh fatalities raised the death toll to 13,508. Another 2,664 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 605,200, while some 570,571patients have so far recovered.

In addition, 40,564 tests were conducted across the country during this period while 9,485,702 samples have been tested thus far. At least 1,805 people admitted in different hospitals are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said that the government might impose another lockdown in parts of the country if there is a continued increase in coronavirus cases.

He expressed concern over rising coronavirus cases, saying the third wave of coronavirus has started in Pakistan and lockdown can be imposed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to curb the spread of coronavirus.