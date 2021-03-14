ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Middleweight great Marvin Hagler dies at 66

  • He carried a 16-fight win streak into what proved to be his final fight, a showdown with Leonard in 1987 at age 32.
AFP 14 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: Boxing legend Marvin Hagler, the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, died on Saturday at age 66, his wife said.

In a posting on the famed fighter's Facebook page, Kay G. Hagler said her husband passed away at the family home in Bartlett, New Hampshire.

"I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire," she wrote. "Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

"Marvelous" Marvin Hagler fought from 1973 to 1987 and delivered some of the epic bouts in a golden era of the sport, finishing with a record of 62-3 with two drawn and 52 knockouts.

The southpaw's most heralded triumph came in a 1985 matchup at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas against Thomas "Hitman" Hearns that lasted only a tick over eight minutes but was regarded as a classic that became known simply as "The War."

After a first round filled with power punches in which Hearns suffered a broken right hand, Hagler suffered a cut to the head early in the second.

A ringside doctor examined Hagler in the third round and the fight went on. Hagler wobbled Hearns with a powerhouse right and sent him to the canvas moments later, Hearns rising only to collapse into referee Richard Steele's arms.

Hagler won the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association middleweight titles in 1980, stopping Britain's Alan Minter in the third round at London's Wembley Arena, and added the International Boxing Federation's inaugural title in 1983.

Hagler defended the undisputed crown 12 times, including a 15-round unanimous decision victory over Panama's Roberto Duran in 1983 and his final triumph, an 11th-round knockout of unbeaten Ugandan John Mugabi in 1986.

"Marvelous Marvin Hagler was among the greatest athletes that Top Rank ever promoted," legendary US promoter Bob Arum said. "He was a man of honor and a man of his word, and he performed in the ring with unparallelled determination.

"He was a true athlete and a true man. I will miss him greatly," Arum added of Hagler, a member of the middleweight division's "Four Kings" of the 1980s along with Hearns, "Sugar" Ray Leonard and Duran. Former fighter and legendary trainer Freddie Roach said Hagler visited Roach's hometown to watch one of his fights.

"Marvin Hagler came to my fight in Boston," Roach wrote on his social media account. "I appreciated what he said to me after my fight.

"Rest In Peace, my friend. Condolences to the Hagler family. Thank you Marvelous Marvin Hagler for all you gave to boxing."

Over a decade from 1976 to 1986, Hagler went unbeaten with 36 wins and a draw.

Named Fighter of the Year in 1983 and 1985 by the Boxing Writers Association of America, he was named Fighter of the Decade in the 1980s by Boxing Illustrated.

He carried a 16-fight win streak into what proved to be his final fight, a showdown with Leonard in 1987 at age 32.

Leonard, coming off three years of retirement at age 30, captured a controversial 12-round split decision and launched his return to the ring as Hagler - angered by the scoring -- bid farewell.

After stepping out of the ring, Hagler pursued acting in Italy and a career as a boxing commentator. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.

Boxing legend Marvin Hagler Hitman Marvelous Marvin

Middleweight great Marvin Hagler dies at 66

Spike in COVID cases: Smart lockdown imposed in 20 areas of Gujranwala

Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks: S&P

PM Imran to inaugurate first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on March 17

US urges end of 'persecution' after Russia opposition arrests: Blinken

Rise in COVID infections: National Assembly secretariat closed till March 16

'Markets be damned!': Fed standing firm on inflation fears

Pakistan reports 32 deaths in 24 hours amid COVID-19 surge

Timeline: Ten years of war in Syria

Alvi sees steady improvement in economy

Amendment to PPC Act: Power theft to be made more stringent cognizable offence

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters