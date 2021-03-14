ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Mar 14, 2021
Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes formation of Govt of National Unity in Libya: FO

  • Zahid Hafeez appreciated the resolve of the Libyan people for peace and security
  • Pakistan accords high importance to its historically close and cordial ties with Libya: FO
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has said that Pakistan welcomes the formation of the Government of National Unity in Libya.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Chaudhri said Pakistan welcomes the endorsement by the Libyan Parliament to the cabinet proposed by the Prime Minister-designate of the brotherly State of Libya and the successful formation of the Government of National Unity.

He expressed well wishes for the success of Libyan parliamentary and political leadership and appreciated the resolve of the Libyan people for peace and security, leading to this outcome.

The foreign office spokesperson also acknowledged the positive role played by the UN Support Mission in Libya. He said Pakistan accords high importance to its historically close and cordial ties with Libya and remains committed to advance our bilateral cooperation as well as coordination at the regional and international fora.

Pakistan Foreign Office Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri international peace and security Libyan parliament Government of National Unity in Libya UN Support Mission cordial ties

