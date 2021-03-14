'We all know PDM has won': Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday stated: "I know, we all know that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has won because of the unity. Only if everyone supported, we could win. That's why we got so many votes that everyone demonstrated loyalty, and everyone extended support. According to me, the stain that was left on us in the last Senate elections, but this time the senators of the opposition washed away that stain with their role."

