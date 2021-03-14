ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Mar 14, 2021
PM approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

Recorder Report 14 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday approved establishment of Civil Drone Authority with directives to complete the process of legislation for establishment of the authority on priority as the bill will be introduced in the parliament after its approval by the Cabinet.

According to Prime Minister Office, the purpose of Civil Drone Authority in the country is to put in place an institutionalized mechanism to facilitate development and regulation of the sector.

The Authority would be mandated to regulate and control unmanned aircraft system in the country and will decide matters relating to licensing, import, manufacturing, examination and issuance of drone permits.

It will also develop standards for manufacturing, operations, training and research and development. Besides, it will also provide technical guidance to industrial sector to facilitate domestic manufacturing.

The Authority will be empowered to impose fines and penalties, including cancellation of license and registration, besides initiation of legal proceedings under the prevailing civil and criminal laws. Headed by Secretary Aviation Division, the composition of the authority includes senior level representation from Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Civil Aviation, Defence Production, Interior and Ministry of Science and Technology.

It also includes representative each from the federating units including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan. Three eminent experts of the field will also be members of the authority.

The composition of authority will serve to ensure seamless coordination among all stakeholders on matters relating to smooth functioning of the authority.

Prime Minister Khan stated that employing drone technology for commercial, research and development, agricultural and other peaceful purposes was the need of the hour.

He observed that establishment of drone authority will not only fill the existing vacuum due to non-availability of law to regulate this important sector but will also be instrumental in promotion and domestic production of this critical technology. He said that effective use of drone technology in various sectors will help in resource optimization and better service delivery.

