ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Anti-coup protests in Myanmar

14 Mar 2021

EDITORIAL: Myanmar remains in turmoil since the army seized power on February 1, rejecting the result of last November's election that the Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy (NLD) won by a landslide, drawing hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets to protest against the coup. On last Sunday, the security forces began a violent crackdown, firing stun grenades, teargas and live rounds on protesters in several cities. UN Human Rights Office said lethal use of force has left 18 people dead and over 30 wounded. According to other reports, 21 people were killed and more than 470 arrested on last Saturday, and many more on last Sunday. Meanwhile, the military junta fired the country's UN envoy for opposing its rule by calling on the world body for action; diplomats at several other embassies were also being recalled. All this shows the level of public anger and dismay over the February 1 event that brought to an end the country's transition to democracy after 50 years of military rule.

It remains to be seen if the people can achieve success. Much depends on how the world responds to those responsible for the coup and the subsequent violent crackdown to impose their authority. Several Western countries have condemned the military takeover. The US had already imposed sanctions on the military leaders telling them to relinquish power. The Biden administration along with the EU is now preparing to slap additional sanctions on them. But these sanctions along with diplomatic pressure are likely to be shrugged off by the generals as long as the regional players are willing to give them a pass. China, a major trading partner of Myanmar and a key investor, perhaps can help resolve the situation. Although the country has tried to avoid annoying either side, urging all parties to settle their difference peacefully, it along with Russia did back the UN Security Council statement, which condemned the coup and empathized the need for support of the "democratic transition" and also called for the release of State Counselor Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and all others arrested.

Led by Indonesia some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are reported to be trying to help find a way out of the present perilous standoff between the military and the people. Gentle persuasion though is unlikely to lead to a solution. The coup makers insist on holding fresh election after a year - going by this country's experience a year can become more than a decade. In any event, the protesters rightly contend that acceding to this demand would amount to rewarding the military for overturning the outcome of the recent election, and also encourage it to do the same, again and again. As things stand, Western countries have limited options to force the junta into reversing its illegal, immoral action. China, however, can help end the crisis if it tries hard enough. Hopefully, it will exert its influence on the junta to stop bloody repression and resolve the situation in accordance with the will of the Myanmar people as expressed in last November's election.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Win Myint Aung San Suu Kyi National League for Democracy UN human rights NLD

Anti-coup protests in Myanmar

Amendment to PPC Act: Power theft to be made more stringent cognizable offence

Bitcoin passes $60,000 for first time

PDM decides to 'investigate' Gilani's defeat

Opposition trying to make election controversial: Shibli

'We all know PDM has won': Bilawal

PM approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

Certain conditions spelt out: IT services to be allowed 100pc tax credit: Tola

Ministry evaluates seven bands for adoption of 5G services

Sri Lanka brings in 'deradicalisation' detention, bans burqa

China now 'non-compliant' with Hong Kong joint declaration: UK

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.