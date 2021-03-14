Anti-coup protests in Myanmar

EDITORIAL: Myanmar remains in turmoil since the army seized power on February 1, rejecting the result of last November's election that the Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy (NLD) won by a landslide, drawing hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets to protest against the coup. On last Sunday, the security forces began a violent crackdown, firing stun grenades, teargas and live rounds on protesters in several cities. UN Human Rights Office said lethal use of force has left 18 people dead and over 30 wounded. According to other reports, 21 people were killed and more than 470 arrested on last Saturday, and many more on last Sunday. Meanwhile, the military junta fired the country's UN envoy for opposing its rule by calling on the world body for action; diplomats at several other embassies were also being recalled. All this shows the level of public anger and dismay over the February 1 event that brought to an end the country's transition to democracy after 50 years of military rule.

It remains to be seen if the people can achieve success. Much depends on how the world responds to those responsible for the coup and the subsequent violent crackdown to impose their authority. Several Western countries have condemned the military takeover. The US had already imposed sanctions on the military leaders telling them to relinquish power. The Biden administration along with the EU is now preparing to slap additional sanctions on them. But these sanctions along with diplomatic pressure are likely to be shrugged off by the generals as long as the regional players are willing to give them a pass. China, a major trading partner of Myanmar and a key investor, perhaps can help resolve the situation. Although the country has tried to avoid annoying either side, urging all parties to settle their difference peacefully, it along with Russia did back the UN Security Council statement, which condemned the coup and empathized the need for support of the "democratic transition" and also called for the release of State Counselor Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and all others arrested.

Led by Indonesia some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are reported to be trying to help find a way out of the present perilous standoff between the military and the people. Gentle persuasion though is unlikely to lead to a solution. The coup makers insist on holding fresh election after a year - going by this country's experience a year can become more than a decade. In any event, the protesters rightly contend that acceding to this demand would amount to rewarding the military for overturning the outcome of the recent election, and also encourage it to do the same, again and again. As things stand, Western countries have limited options to force the junta into reversing its illegal, immoral action. China, however, can help end the crisis if it tries hard enough. Hopefully, it will exert its influence on the junta to stop bloody repression and resolve the situation in accordance with the will of the Myanmar people as expressed in last November's election.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021