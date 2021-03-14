ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Essential commodities at fixed prices: Buzdar directs chief secy to ensure availability

Recorder Report 14 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will not allow profiteers and hoarders to exploit the people and thus the administrative personals should ensure the availability of essential commodities at fixed prices besides taking indiscriminate action against those who are creating artificial price-hike.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik here on Saturday.

He directed the Chief Secretary to take necessary steps to deal with price-hiking.

"The administration will have to work more efficiently in order to provide relief to the people," he said.

He stressed for strict implementation of new coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and added that their first and last priority is to stop the spread of the virus.

"Necessary restrictions in some cities have been imposed keeping in view the increasing number of Covid-19 patients. The government will continue to take necessary steps for safeguarding the lives of the citizens," he added.

For improving sanitation conditions in the urban areas, he directed the Chief Secretary to utilise all available resources to improve the situation. "A comprehensive plan should be evolved in this regard besides ensuring timely disposal of garbage," he added.

Talking about the construction of the low-cost housing project, the CM said that it is a flagship programme of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and all the issues related to this project should be moved forward speedily.

On the occasion, the chief secretary briefed the chief minister about the steps taken in the province regarding price control, implementation on the SOPs, solid waste management and low-cost housing project.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister Barrister Shehzad Akbar called on the CM and discussed political and other important issues during the meeting. Both the leaders strongly condemned the effort of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to make the institutions controversial.

The CM said that no one will be allowed to malign the national institutions and those who are involved in this are not the well-wisher of the country.

"We are standing beside our national institutions and will continue to support them," he added.

The Adviser said that giving respect to the institutions is mandatory for us and targeting the institutions under a specific agenda is a highly deplorable act. Corrupt politicians have no future and frustrated opposition cannot hoodwink the people, he added.

Moreover, a delegation led by Munir Ahmad Khan, who recently joined the PTI, called on the CM and discussed the overall political situation.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that the recent success of the PTI in the election of chairman and deputy chairman Senate is a victory for transparency.

"The whole PDM gang used every tactic to snatch the election; the opposition should now regain their sense by abandoning negative politics," he added.

Munir Ahmad Khan and the other members of the delegation congratulated the Chief Minister on the Senate election victory and expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Sardar Usman Buzdar SOPs commodities Chief Minister Punjab COVID patients Jawad Rafique Malik

