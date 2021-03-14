Four alleged terrorists held in Karachi raid

KARACHI: Four alleged terrorists associated with a Sindh nationalist party have been arrested during a raid conducted by Special Investigation Unit (SIU) police in Karachi. SSP SIU Captain Retired Haider Raza told media that a raid was conducted in Karachi's Bilal Colony where four terrorists of a Sindh nationalist party were arrested.

He revealed that 20 terrorists are included in the groups of the arrested men. Several cases have been registered against the arrested men including Gulzar, Habibullah, Fayyaz and Ghulam Muhammad.