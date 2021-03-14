ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
'KE committed to ensure fresh industrial connections'

14 Mar 2021

KARACHI: K-Electric is fully committed and engaged with industry stakeholders to ensure fresh electricity connections as well as load-enhancement for its industrial consumers.

The power utility has prioritized its industrial customers and continues to do so following the recent decision of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) to discontinue gas supply to captive power plants of non-export related industries. It has been working round the clock to ensure that there is minimal disruption to industrial activities.

As per surveys conducted by the power utility, the overall load-requirement/load-enhancement of captive power plants that will be connected to the grid is around 747 MW, spread across 743 customers. More than 500 customers have already been contacted by the power utility for load requirements amounting to around 300 MW. Permission for survey for load-requirement or load-enhancement is still awaited from around 100 customers.

The power utility's Network Planning team has charted out a detailed plan to highlight the captive requirement of industrial zones and the investment required to facilitate this requirement. Based on the current surveyed load an investment plan of approximately PKR 3.7 billion has already been finalized, which will be increased based on the completion of further surveys and load requirement.

Working on a fast track, out of the 743 customers, more than 120 applications are already under process for new connection or load enhancement for a total of around 130 MW and 16 applications for total load of 17 MW has already been eneregized, comprising both new connections as well as load-enhancement.

The entire effort is being overseen by the K-Electric leadership.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

