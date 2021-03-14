US judge removes Xiaomi from Trump-era blacklist

WASHINGTON: A US judge on Friday ordered Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi temporarily removed from a government blacklist barring American investment in the company.

Six days before Donald Trump left office last year, his administration cemented its trade war legacy against Beijing with a series of announcements targeting Chinese firms including Xiaomi, state oil giant CNOOC, and social media darling TikTok. Xiaomi was one of nine firms classified by the Pentagon as "Communist Chinese military companies."