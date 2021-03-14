ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Senate elections: Opposition badly exposed by opposing open balloting: minister

Nuzhat Nazar 14 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed Saturday said the opposition was badly exposed in Senate elections by opposing open balloting.

Speaking at a press conference, Murad said the opposition's Charter of Democracy was nothing but "Charter of Robbery" and their sole purpose to come into politics is nothing but to make money.

He said that opposition celebrated the rejection of seven votes in the National Assembly by calling it a beauty of democracy but now they started hue and cry on the rejection of seven votes in Senate.

The minister also congratulated the nation and PTI workers on winning the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

He said that once again it had been proved that PTI was the only party which represented all federating units while opposition parties including PML-N and PPP had became regional parties doing politics for personal gains.

Saeed said that the government introduced amendments in the relevant laws in parliament and also approached the apex court for open balloting, but the opposition parties opposed it.

He said that instead of following the constitution and the court directives, Gilani preferred the protection of Zardari and his plunder.

Yousuf Raza Gilani also used the necklace of the Turkish president's wife donated for the flood victims for his benefits, he said. He said that Gilani's son was caught doing horse trading. They had also been involved in big scandals, he added.

He said that opposition formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but they failed to get it.

While condemning the statement of PML-N during a press conference after Senate Chairman elections, he said that nation was hurt with the statement.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan worked on the progress and prosperity of the country.

The minister said that earlier people had rejected PDM in each city where they were addressing people and now they had been also rejected in the elections of Chairman Senate and Deputy Chairman Senate. He said that the opposition parties were not in politics to protect national interest but to protect their corruption.

Saeed said that transparency in the system was the only way forward to put the country on the right track. Accountability is the way forward. He also urged the opposition not to destabilize the country at the cost of protecting their illegal assets.

The minister also urged them to make constructive criticism on real issues instead of doing blame game against the national institutions. While talking about the government plans over the less privileged segments of the society, he said apart from health insurance scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Ehsaas program had been launched to protect the vulnerable segments of the society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

