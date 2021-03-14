UHS to vaccinate all LCCI members, families

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will vaccinate all the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) 29,000 members and their families for Covid-19. This was agreed at a meeting between the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Saturday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed by UHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Javed Akram and LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah. The media person would also be provided vaccination for COVID-19 pandemic. Prof. Dr. Javed Akram said that complete eradication of corona pandemic cannot be achieved unless 75 per cent of the population is vaccinated. He also announced to appoint a focal person.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021