JI, Hizb-e-Islami agree: Afghanistan needs representative govt to achieve peace, stability

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq and Hizb-e-Islami Afghanistan leader and former prime minister of Afghanistan Engineer Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have agreed that Afghanistan needs a true representative government of Afghan people to achieve the long desired peace and political stability in the war torn country.

The US and other international powers should announce a Marshall Plan like aid-package to meet the challenge of reconstruction of Afghanistan, proposed Sirajul Haq while addressing a reception in honor of Engineer Hekmatyar at Mansoora here on Saturday.

The Afghan leader, visited the JI headquarters in Lahore along with a delegation to discuss the emerging political situation in his country and other matters of mutual interests. The JI leadership backed the efforts of the Hizb-e-Islami and Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan for the establishment of peace in the country and expressed satisfaction that both sides (Hizb, Taliban) were on a same page regarding the future of Afghanistan. Islam and Afghanistan were indispensible for each other, agreed the JI and Hizb.

Hikmatyar announced that delegations of Hizb-e-Islami would participate in Moscow conference on Afghanistan and also in the peace talks which are being hosted by Turkey next month. Around 95 percent NATO forces left the Afghanistan soil and the remaining five percent were ready to leave, he said, adding the US forces should also leave the country as soon as possible for the better cause to establish peace in the area. He appreciated the efforts of the JI and people of Pakistan for the liberation of Afghan soil from foreign forces. He said people of Afghanistan wrote the history of resistance through their blood whenever any power attacked on their soil. The people of Afghanistan with limited resources defeated the three super powers, he said, adding it happened only because they had the power of faith.

Hikmatyar said Muslim Ummah was facing decline due to sectarian divide and conspiracies of the elements which were part of the Muslim world but working on western agenda. He said Muslim youth was the particular target of western media.

He said Ummah could only achieve their past glory if it started following Quran and Suunah and shun their mutual differences.

Sirajul Haq paid tribute to the determination and courage of the Afghan leadership and people for making a decades' long struggle to vacate their land from foreign forces. He said the US forces must leave the Afghan soil, providing opportunity to the people of the country to decide for their future. He asked India not to hatch conspiracies to destabilize the region instead pay attention to address the issues of poverty and hunger of millions of Indians.

Sirajul Haq said he had full faith that the sun of freedom would soon rise on Kashmir and Palestine and peace and stability would establish in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Sirajul Haq, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim and others received the Afghan delegation at Mansoora and hosted a lunch in their honor. Hekmatyar who visited the JI headquarter after a long interval thanked the JI leaders and workers for giving warm welcome to them.

