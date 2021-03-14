ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab re-enforces restrictions due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Recorder Report 14 Mar 2021

LAHORE: In the wake of surge in coronavirus cases, the Punjab government on Saturday re-enforced Covid-19 restrictions including closure of business activities, establishments and markets by 6 pm on working days from Monday to Friday and complete closure on Saturday and Sunday, restrictions on entry in shrines and sports activities besides marriage ceremonies and indoor dining.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a tweet said that Covid-19 cases, especially the UK variant, were spreading across the province.

"As per advice of health experts, we have decided to implement strict coronavirus SOPs from Saturday night in districts with over five percent positivity rate for the next 15 days," he said.

The Punjab Health Department has also issued a notification on Saturday detailing the restrictions and Covid-19 situation across the province.

"The positivity rate in some cities is constantly rising and third wave is looming, which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health," the notification said, adding: "These restrictions are being put in place under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020."

As per notification, all commercial activities, establishments and markets will close by 6 pm on five days and completely shut down on Saturday and Sunday. However, this excludes medical services, general stores, bakeries, milk and meat shops, tyre puncture shops, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors, petrol pumps, oil depots, LPG outlets and filing plants, agriculture machinery workshops and spare parts shops, printing press, call centers (with 50 percent staff and no public dealing). Takeaway and home delivery from restaurants will remain open.

As per notification, wedding halls will remain closed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Gujrat. Only outdoor functions will be allowed with a maximum of 300 guests. There will be a complete ban on indoor and outdoor dining in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Gujrat, and only takeaway/ home delivery will be allowed in these cities. Parks will close at 6 pm; offices are to follow a 50 percent work from home policy while cinemas and shrines will stay closed.

The Punjab Auqaf Department announced on Saturday that Lahore's Data Darbar and other shrines have been closed for devotees due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The Auqaf department spokesman said that in total, 547 shrines located across the province have been closed to stem the rising coronavirus cases. He added that the shrines will be closed till April 15.

The manager of the Data Darbar said the shrine's mosque will only open for prayers. He added that all the coronavirus standard operating procedures will be followed during the prayers.

Traders have rejected the government's directive for the closure of markets for two days and said this would not help control the rush in the markets.

All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran Secretary General Naeem Mir told media that the government should keep open the markets on all days, so that the rush in the business centres can be managed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Sardar Usman Buzdar SOPs positivity rate Punjab government coronavirus cases

Punjab re-enforces restrictions due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Amendment to PPC Act: Power theft to be made more stringent cognizable offence

Bitcoin passes $60,000 for first time

PDM decides to 'investigate' Gilani's defeat

Opposition trying to make election controversial: Shibli

'We all know PDM has won': Bilawal

PM approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

Certain conditions spelt out: IT services to be allowed 100pc tax credit: Tola

Ministry evaluates seven bands for adoption of 5G services

Sri Lanka brings in 'deradicalisation' detention, bans burqa

China now 'non-compliant' with Hong Kong joint declaration: UK

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.