Gold prices rise sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday depicted further increase on the local market, traders said.

The precious metal prices rose by Rs2550 per tola, reaching Rs 107000.

Prices of gold per 10 grams improved by Rs 2185 to Rs 91735 on the domestic market, they said.

Gold was quoted trading for $1727 per ounce on the world market. Silver was available for Rs1370 per tola, up by Rs30; Rs1174.55 per 10 grams, up by Rs25.72 and $26 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021