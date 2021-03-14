ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England's Rashid ready to open bowling again

AFP 14 Mar 2021

AHMEDABAD, (India): Spinner Adil Rashid on Saturday said he is ready to open the bowling again after England's big Twenty20 win against India, but brushed aside talk of a Test return.

Rashid dismissed India skipper Virat Kohli for a duck on Friday after being given the new ball as England thrashed India by eight wickets in the first of the five T20 matches in Ahmedabad.

The leg-spinner celebrated Kohli's prized scalp in just the third over of the match with the batsman caught at mid-off for his third duck in his last five international innings.

"Bowling with the new ball is something new for me, something I'd been working on for the past couple of days," Rashid told reporters.

"Hopefully, something I can do again depending on the game situation. First six overs, middle overs or death - I'm always looking to develop and work hard."

Opening the bowling for a spinner is becoming more common in the modern game, especially on sub-continent pitches that aid turn.

Rashid, 33, did experiment with the tactic 10 years ago and insists he will hone the skill with the T20 World Cup taking place in India in October and November.

"Bowling with the new ball, two fielders out, you've got to be clever. I did it back in 2010 in Big Bash and for Yorkshire as well," he said.

"So I had a bit of an experience then. It's definitely a different experience now as well. Something that I will cherish and something that I will keep in my armoury as well."

But the veteran bowler said making a Test comeback is not on the cards, even in an Ashes year, after a shoulder injury in 2019 forced him to stay away from the five-day format.

"It's not actually crossed my mind," said Rashid, who last played a Test in January 2019. "At the moment, I'm enjoying playing white ball cricket, concentrating on doing what I'm doing."

England have a busy year with up to 17 Tests including the Ashes series.

Opener Jason Roy smashed 49 in England's quick chase of 125 in the T20 opener and later credited facing Rashid's leg spin in the nets for getting battle-ready.

Rashid said bowling to Roy in the nets worked well for both players.

"For myself, it was more of me bowling with the new ball, and giving him confidence facing a spinner with the new ball," said Rashid. "So it worked hand in hand." The second match of the series is on Sunday.

Virat Kohli Twenty20 T20 Adil Rashid Jason Roy

England's Rashid ready to open bowling again

Amendment to PPC Act: Power theft to be made more stringent cognizable offence

Bitcoin passes $60,000 for first time

PDM decides to 'investigate' Gilani's defeat

Opposition trying to make election controversial: Shibli

'We all know PDM has won': Bilawal

PM approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

Certain conditions spelt out: IT services to be allowed 100pc tax credit: Tola

Ministry evaluates seven bands for adoption of 5G services

Sri Lanka brings in 'deradicalisation' detention, bans burqa

China now 'non-compliant' with Hong Kong joint declaration: UK

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.