ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
602,536
233824hr
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Mar 13, 2021
Pakistan

PML-N becoming party of traitors: Haleem Adil

  • He said he was soldier of Imran Khan and would continue to expose the corruption of the PPP.
APP 13 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Saturday said that the PML-N seemed to be going on path to become a party of traitors.

When seven votes for Hafiz Shiekh were rejected it was okay but now when seven votes for Gilani were rejected they were terming it illegal, he said talking to media outside the court.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said no one could purchase everything with money.

He said from Dawn Leaks to every case, Maryam was being proved as a certified liar, who was now trying to defame national institutions.

PTI Leader said PDM was a gang of thieves. He said he had asked the police to keep ready more APC vehicle as many big VIPS of Sindh would go jail soon.

He said the crime of Sumair Sheikh was that he left the PPP to support the PTI and false cases were lodged against him. He said our 12 leaders were implicated in terrorism cases, but we have confidence on courts that will dole out justice.

He said he was soldier of Imran Khan and would continue to expose the corruption of the PPP.

Earlier Haleem Adil Sheikh was taken from JPMC to the court of judicial magistrate-12 Malir in FIR 61/2021 Gadap police station case.

The court expressed displeasure on investigation officer of the case for not submitting challan of the case and issued show cause notice to him. The court ordered IO to submit the challan on March 24.

