PML-N becoming party of traitors: Haleem Adil

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Saturday said that the PML-N seemed to be going on path to become a party of traitors.

When seven votes for Hafiz Shiekh were rejected it was okay but now when seven votes for Gilani were rejected they were terming it illegal, he said talking to media outside the court.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said no one could purchase everything with money.

He said from Dawn Leaks to every case, Maryam was being proved as a certified liar, who was now trying to defame national institutions.

PTI Leader said PDM was a gang of thieves. He said he had asked the police to keep ready more APC vehicle as many big VIPS of Sindh would go jail soon.

He said the crime of Sumair Sheikh was that he left the PPP to support the PTI and false cases were lodged against him. He said our 12 leaders were implicated in terrorism cases, but we have confidence on courts that will dole out justice.

He said he was soldier of Imran Khan and would continue to expose the corruption of the PPP.

Earlier Haleem Adil Sheikh was taken from JPMC to the court of judicial magistrate-12 Malir in FIR 61/2021 Gadap police station case.

The court expressed displeasure on investigation officer of the case for not submitting challan of the case and issued show cause notice to him. The court ordered IO to submit the challan on March 24.